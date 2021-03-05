Police reunite minor girl with family few hours after disappearance

Multan police has successfully located and reunited a minor girl with her family only a few hours after she was reported disappeared from Basti Khuda Daad here,said a police spokesman on Friday

According to detail,Police had received information that a minor girl Maryam (7) disappeared today and her whereabouts were unknown.

Acting swiftly on the standing orders of CPO Mahboob Rasheed, SSP Operations Captain (retired) Syed Zeeshan Haidar deputed SHO Mumtazabad Shaban Khalid Goraya,A spokesman said.

Accompanying a police team comprising ASI Arshad and others, SHO successfully located the girl within hours after her disappearance and handed her over to her maternal uncle Shah Behram.

The family expressed gratitude and appreciated police for taking swift action.