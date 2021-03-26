Police reunite minor girl with family through social media

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A two year old minor girl found wandering on city roads was reunited with her parents through social media just hours after she had gone missing from a wedding ceremony last Thursday night.

Police spokesman said that sub inspector Waqas Ahmer noticed Alina (2) on a city road, wearing new embellished clothes as if she was attending a wedding ceremony and somehow got lost. The police officer took the girl and checked all the marriage halls of the district and aired announcements but remained clueless.

However, posts shared on social media proved handy and the parents of the girl contacted police during wee hours of Friday.

The police officer handed over the girl to her parents after verification, police said.