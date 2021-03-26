UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Reunite Minor Girl With Family Through Social Media

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

Police reunite minor girl with family through social media

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A two year old minor girl found wandering on city roads was reunited with her parents through social media just hours after she had gone missing from a wedding ceremony last Thursday night.

Police spokesman said that sub inspector Waqas Ahmer noticed Alina (2) on a city road, wearing new embellished clothes as if she was attending a wedding ceremony and somehow got lost. The police officer took the girl and checked all the marriage halls of the district and aired announcements but remained clueless.

However, posts shared on social media proved handy and the parents of the girl contacted police during wee hours of Friday.

The police officer handed over the girl to her parents after verification, police said.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Marriage Road All From

Recent Stories

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

40 minutes ago

Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love fr ..

41 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,262 r ..

56 minutes ago

France accuses Britain of 'blackmail' over vaccine ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Procedure of Sputnik V Authorization ..

4 minutes ago

41 shops sealed over SOPs breach in lahore

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.