Police Reunite Missing Boy With Family
Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Tarnol police station team successfully reunited a missing boy, Fizan, with his family on Sunday.
A public relations officer told APP that the Tarnol police station received a report from the boy’s father, Mehr Wali Khan, a resident of Chaudhry Mohalla.
Wali Khan stated that his three-year-old son, Fizan, had gone missing after leaving home in the morning, and despite all efforts by the family, he could not be located.
Upon receiving the report, the police team, under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Inamullah Ghazi, utilized both technical and human resources to locate the missing boy.
Their efforts were successful, and Fizan was safely returned to his family.
Sub-Inspector Inamullah Ghazi told APP that children are an asset to the nation, and their protection is our responsibility.
Ghazi said that upon receiving the report from the parents, he and his team immediately began the search with full dedication, and their efforts proved successful
DIG Ali Raza praised Sub-Inspector Inamullah Ghazi and the entire team for their dedication and swift action in resolving the case.
The family expressed their sincere gratitude to the police for their dedication and swift action in resolving the case.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station or the emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ETEA introduces transparent, merit-based recruitment process in KP11 minutes ago
-
Suspect wanted in around 100 car lifting incidents arrested after encounter22 minutes ago
-
Winter arrives in AJK, first snowfall brings relief and chill22 minutes ago
-
Kh Asif visits Gurdwara, greets Sikh yatrees32 minutes ago
-
SAAR organizes inspiring event under Rawdari Fellowship Programme32 minutes ago
-
LDA demolishes illegal constructions41 minutes ago
-
Rs 3bn special package for sowing onion, tomato42 minutes ago
-
Usman Ashraf takes assumes as ADC Abbottabad42 minutes ago
-
Decade-long feud ends in peace in Shekhan Banda, Kohat42 minutes ago
-
Pak HC calls on Singapore Defence Minister42 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 19 criminals, seize drugs, illegal weapons42 minutes ago
-
Cop falls to death from jail rooftop51 minutes ago