Police Reunite Missing Boy With Family

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Tarnol police station team successfully reunited a missing boy, Fizan, with his family on Sunday.

A public relations officer told APP that the Tarnol police station received a report from the boy’s father, Mehr Wali Khan, a resident of Chaudhry Mohalla.

Wali Khan stated that his three-year-old son, Fizan, had gone missing after leaving home in the morning, and despite all efforts by the family, he could not be located.

Upon receiving the report, the police team, under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Inamullah Ghazi, utilized both technical and human resources to locate the missing boy.

Their efforts were successful, and Fizan was safely returned to his family.

Sub-Inspector Inamullah Ghazi told APP that children are an asset to the nation, and their protection is our responsibility.

Ghazi said that upon receiving the report from the parents, he and his team immediately began the search with full dedication, and their efforts proved successful

DIG Ali Raza praised Sub-Inspector Inamullah Ghazi and the entire team for their dedication and swift action in resolving the case.

The family expressed their sincere gratitude to the police for their dedication and swift action in resolving the case.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station or the emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

