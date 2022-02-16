Police reunite missing child with family

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan police successfully located a minor boy and handed him over to his family here on Wednesday.

Fazal Abbas informed New Multan police that his seven year old son Samar Abbas was missing from home for the last few hours.

New Multan police then started efforts to locate the boy.

Information was also conveyed to other police stations that bore fruit when SHO of Qadir Pur Raan Police Station found the boy from a suburban area near Saman Wali Pul.

The child was handed over to his father who thanked police for their timely swift action.