Police reunite missing child with parents

The police on Tuesday reunited a 12-year-old child with his family who went missing from Haji Mora, a suburb area last evening in the limits of Gomal University Police Station

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The police on Tuesday reunited a 12-year-old child with his family who went missing from Haji Mora, a suburb area last evening in the limits of Gomal University Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Muhammad Shaukat had informed the police that his 12-year-old son Muhammad Tariq was missing.

The Gomal University police immediately registered a case and started efforts to locate the missing boy. The police successfully searched the missing boy and handed him over to his parents.

The residents of the area appreciated the action of the police and paid tribute to ASI Suleman for finding the missing child by taking timely action.