Police Reunite Missing Girl With Parents

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 07:41 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The district police on Wednesday traced a missing girl and reunited her with family, police said.

According to details, a news gone viral on social media that 9-year-old Muneeba, the daughter of Bilal had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by the family members.

Taking notice of the matter, SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan directed the Cantt Police to recover the missing girl.

A team of Cantt Police, using technical and human resources, traced the missing girl and reunited her with family.

Bilal son of Muhammad Afzal, father of the girl, appreciated the police team's efforts and thanked the Dera police for immediate action.

