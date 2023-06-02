UrduPoint.com

Police Reunite Missing Minor Girls With Family

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The police located and reunited two minor sisters with their families within hours after their parents reported their disappearance on Friday.

Zartasha Noor (5) and Hadia Noor (9) went missing after they went to get a Quran lesson and did not return home.

The parents reported the matter to the police with suspicions that someone might have kidnapped the two sisters.

Sheetal Mari police immediately registered FIR and Central Police Office (CPO) Mansoor Ul Haq Rana assigned the task of searching the girls to Superintendent Police (SP) Gulgasht Babar Javed Joiya.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) New Multan Syed Rameez Bukhari and Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Amin, leading a team, launched a search operation and found the missing girls at the Kala Wala Khoh area. It transpired that the girls had forgotten their way back home.

The missing girls were then handed over to their parents who thanked police for their swift operation.

