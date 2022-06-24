UrduPoint.com

Police Reunite Three Missing Kids With Parents

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 09:01 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Seetal Mari police, Multan, successfully located three missing children with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and handed them over to their parents on Thursday.

Naeem resident of Shan colony had reported that his two sons Ahmad (11), Amjad (9) and teenaged daughter Alishba (13) had gone missing and their whereabouts were still unknown despite hectic search.

DSP New Multan Haidar Hassan deputed SHO Saaed Ahmad Siyal and his team who scoured CCTV data and scrambled to nearby areas to locate the children.

Their effort resulted in success and the three missing children were found and handed over to their father by SHO Saeed Siyal, police spokesman said.

