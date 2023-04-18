UrduPoint.com

Police Reunited Missing Retarded Girl With Her Parents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi police reunited the missing girl with her parents after tireless efforts here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, Morgah police found the missing girl who was mentally retarded and could not able to tell her home address.

The parents appreciated the police team's efforts and thanked the Rawalpindi police for immediate action.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 36 professional beggars during the crackdown.

According to a police spokesman, the beggars were held from different areas of the city.

