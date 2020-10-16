Police reunites 8-year-old boy with family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Karachi Company police on Friday reunited eight-year-old boy with his family who went missing from its area, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Wazir Khan lodged report with Karachi Company police station that his eight-year-old son Sohial had been missing from Karachi Company area following which SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a special team to trace him.

This team headed by DSP Abid Ikram including Station House Officer of Karachi Company police station Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza and others started efforts to trace the boy and finally succeeded.

Police reunited the boy with his family and his parents thanked Islamabad police team for its extraordinary efforts to trace him.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance of police team.