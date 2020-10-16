UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Reunites 8-year-old Boy With Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:15 PM

Police reunites 8-year-old boy with family

Islamabad Karachi Company police on Friday reunited eight-year-old boy with his family who went missing from its area, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Karachi Company police on Friday reunited eight-year-old boy with his family who went missing from its area, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Wazir Khan lodged report with Karachi Company police station that his eight-year-old son Sohial had been missing from Karachi Company area following which SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a special team to trace him.

This team headed by DSP Abid Ikram including Station House Officer of Karachi Company police station Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza and others started efforts to trace the boy and finally succeeded.

Police reunited the boy with his family and his parents thanked Islamabad police team for its extraordinary efforts to trace him.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance of police team.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Police Station Company Saddar Family From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards hits the 20-year mark with over ..

1 hour ago

Police nets 3 proclaimed offenders

3 minutes ago

EU's Michel Says 'Sensitive Issues' Still Require ..

3 minutes ago

CAA porter sets another example of honesty by trac ..

3 minutes ago

8 outlaws arrested, narcotics seized

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.