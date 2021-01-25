Police reunites boy with parent

Islamabad Shams Colony police on Monday reunited an eleven years old boy with his family who had been missing from the area of sector H-13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Shams Colony police on Monday reunited an eleven years old boy with his family who had been missing from the area of sector H-13.

According to police spokesman , a woman informed Shams Colony police that her 11-years old son Musaab Bin Umair who was mentally disabled had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Following this information, SP (Industrial-Area) Liaqat Hayat Niazi constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan to trace the missing boy.

This team including SHO Shams Colony police Aamir Abbas searched various under-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps. Various people were inquired about the missing boy and finally succeeded to recover him safely.

The family has thanked the police team over safe recovery of the boy. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kauser have appreciated the performance of police team, the spokesman added.