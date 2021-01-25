UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Reunites Boy With Parent

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:02 PM

Police reunites boy with parent

Islamabad Shams Colony police on Monday reunited an eleven years old boy with his family who had been missing from the area of sector H-13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Shams Colony police on Monday reunited an eleven years old boy with his family who had been missing from the area of sector H-13.

According to police spokesman , a woman informed Shams Colony police that her 11-years old son Musaab Bin Umair who was mentally disabled had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Following this information, SP (Industrial-Area) Liaqat Hayat Niazi constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan to trace the missing boy.

This team including SHO Shams Colony police Aamir Abbas searched various under-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps. Various people were inquired about the missing boy and finally succeeded to recover him safely.

The family has thanked the police team over safe recovery of the boy. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kauser have appreciated the performance of police team, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Women Family From

Recent Stories

Austrian Kriechmayr wins Kitzbuehel super-G

4 minutes ago

PSX gains 219 points to close at 46,087 points

4 minutes ago

Punjab govt for technical, financial assistance to ..

4 minutes ago

GCUF announced MA/MSc results

4 minutes ago

KP govt arranges land for construction of Rescue 1 ..

8 minutes ago

FFP2 masks become mandatory in Austrian shops, tra ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.