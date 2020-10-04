Police reunites lost kid to widow mother

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police reunited a lost kid to a widow mother after eight months.

According to Police sources, an eleven year old kid namely Ghulam Abbas was found begging in tehsil Alipur.

Station House Officer (SHO) Alipur Malik Munir, after investigation from the beggar kid managed to trace his widow mother from Bahawalpur. On Sunday, the kid was handed over to the widow mother. The mother told, her son had lost eight months ago. She tried to trace him but in vain. She thanked and lauded people friendly behaviour of the local police.