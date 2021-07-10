Police reunites missing girl with family

(@FahadShabbir)

The police reunited a missing minor girl hailing from Lahore with her family on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The police reunited a missing minor girl hailing from Lahore with her family on Saturday.

According to details, an eight years old girl Fiza Bibi came Muzaffargarh with her family to meet her relatives and went missing.

Daira Deen Panah police found the girl near from Malik petroleum service and started search of her family.

The police searched the family and reunited the girl. The family thanked the police.