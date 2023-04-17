Police reunites missing girl with parents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police on Monday traced a girl and reunited her with family, police said.

According to details, a citizen submitted an application at Phulgran police station and stated that his niece Aiani had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Upon receiving the application, a police team was immediately constituted which started the investigation.

The police team used technical and human resources and succeeded to trace the missing girl and reunited her with parents. The parents appreciated the police team's efforts and thanked the Islamabad capital police for immediate action.