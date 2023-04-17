UrduPoint.com

Police Reunites Missing Girl With Parents

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Police reunites missing girl with parents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police on Monday traced a girl and reunited her with family, police said.

According to details, a citizen submitted an application at Phulgran police station and stated that his niece Aiani had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Upon receiving the application, a police team was immediately constituted which started the investigation.

The police team used technical and human resources and succeeded to trace the missing girl and reunited her with parents. The parents appreciated the police team's efforts and thanked the Islamabad capital police for immediate action.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Family

Recent Stories

Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will ..

Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will be taken to NA: Tarar

26 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Monday

29 minutes ago
 Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare ..

Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare system of country

37 minutes ago
 EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Bi ..

EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campa ..

1 hour ago
 GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.