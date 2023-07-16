Police reunites newborn baby girl to parents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Police reunited a newborn baby girl allegedly abducted from Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) with her parents here on Sunday.

The family of the newborn girl informed the police that her daughter was kidnapped from the hospital nursery.

Waris Khan Police immediately registered a case and started an investigation.

The family who took the girl from the hospital was traced from CCTV footage. Initially, the case of taking the girl by mistake has come up.

The Police brought the girl from Tala Gang and reunited her with her real parents.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said Waris Khan Police's performance is commendable adding that the team deserves appreciation.