Police reunites two missing kids with family

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Police reunited two missing twin brothers with their mother here on Sunday who were missing from the last day in premises of New Multan police station.

According to police sources, Shazia Javed w/o Javed Ali resident of Mehria Colony reported to police that her ten-year-old twin sons Hassan Javed and Hussain Javed went to purchase vegetables from the market on Saturday last and did not return till night.

Taking action on the application of woman, police formed special teams under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Dr Muhammad Raza Tanveer to recover the missing kids. The police team recovered the twin brothers from the nearby market and then reunited them with their mother.

The applicant Shazia Javed lauded the police force for recovering her missing kids in few hours.