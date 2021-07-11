UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Reunites Two Missing Kids With Family

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Police reunites two missing kids with family

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Police reunited two missing twin brothers with their mother here on Sunday who were missing from the last day in premises of New Multan police station.

According to police sources, Shazia Javed w/o Javed Ali resident of Mehria Colony reported to police that her ten-year-old twin sons Hassan Javed and Hussain Javed went to purchase vegetables from the market on Saturday last and did not return till night.

Taking action on the application of woman, police formed special teams under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Dr Muhammad Raza Tanveer to recover the missing kids. The police team recovered the twin brothers from the nearby market and then reunited them with their mother.

The applicant Shazia Javed lauded the police force for recovering her missing kids in few hours.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Women Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

31 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

3 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

4 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.