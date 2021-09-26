Police review Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A) security arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Hasnain Sunday reviewed security arrangements for peaceful observance of Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A) throughout the district.

In this connection, DPO chaired a meeting at his office that was attended by concerned police officers. The meeting was informed that the district police have adopted a comprehensive security plan by ensuring implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) for mourners during observance of the day.

He expressed satisfaction on arrangements and directed concerned police staff to take pragmatic steps for foolproof security at all entry and exit points of the district.

DPO directed for establishment of a Control Room where all the mourning possessions would be monitored while Bomb Disposal Squad would be deployed for sweeping and security clearance of the areas.

He also urged Ulema (religious scholars) to maintain interfaith harmony among the residents of the area. He said the district police would not tolerate anyone for disturbing law and order situation.