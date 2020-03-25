UrduPoint.com
Police Review Lockdown Compliance In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:16 PM

Police review lockdown compliance in Tharparkar

Complete lockdown was observed on Wednesday throughout district Tharparkar to contain spread of corona virus

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Complete lockdown was observed on Wednesday throughout district Tharparkar to contain spread of corona virus.

According to details, Senior superintendent of police Abdullah Ahmed visited different localities of Mithi and Islamkot towns of the district to review status of compliance of lock down by general public being observed to contain potential spread of COVID-19.

The SSP also distributed packets of Biryani among daily wage labourers and stressed upon all citizens to take care of needy and destitute in this difficult time.

