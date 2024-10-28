Open Menu

Police Review Security Arrangements For Polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Superintendent Police ( SP) Warsak Division Mukhtiar Ali on Monday conducted visits to various Basic Health Units (BHUs) to assess security arrangements for the ongoing polio campaign.

During his visits, Mukhtiar Ali highlighted that special checkpoints have been established on all internal and external routes in the Warsak Division to ensure the safety of polio teams.

He also noted that operations against pillion riding were going on.

The meetings with health officials focused on the current security situation. The SP provided police personnel with specific instructions to enhance the protection of polio workers.

He said that the security of polio workers was crucial for the campaign's success and reaffirmed the Peshawar Police's commitment to eradicating polio as a national responsibility.

