Open Menu

Police Review Security For Christmas, New Year's Eve

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Police review security for Christmas, New Year's Eve

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi chaired a meeting to review the performance of police stations and discuss security arrangements for the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the SP Investigation, SDPOs, SHOs, and Chowki In-charges. The performance of each police station was individually assessed, and SDPOs and SHOs were directed to further improve their efficiency.

To ensure a peaceful and secure Christmas and New Year, the DPO issued strict instructions for heightened security measures.

A complete ban has been imposed on one-wheeling, hooliganism, fireworks, and firing on New Year's Eve, he said. DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi said in compliance with the Punjab government's directives, a strict crackdown would be launched against drugs and illicit liquor, especially during the Christmas season.

Special measures will be taken to maintain smooth traffic flow on New Year's Eve, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Government Of Punjab Police Station Christmas Drugs Traffic

Recent Stories

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

11 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

11 minutes ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

12 minutes ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

12 minutes ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

1 hour ago
 25 individuals convicted by military courts in con ..

25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR

3 hours ago
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer ..

DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard

3 hours ago
 Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd ..

Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market

4 hours ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

4 hours ago
 Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team ..

Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today

5 hours ago
 Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this we ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan