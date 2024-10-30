Open Menu

Police Review Security For Polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Superintendent Police (SP) Warsak Division Mukhtiar Ali paid visits to various Basic Health Units (BHUs) to assess security arrangements for the ongoing polio campaign.

During his visits, Mukhtiar Ali highlighted that special checkpoints have been established on all internal and external routes in the Warsak Division to ensure the safety of polio teams.

He also noted that operations against double riding on motorcycles are ongoing.

Meetings with health officials focused on the current security situation, and Mukhtiar Ali provided police personnel with specific instructions to enhance the protection of polio workers.

He said that the security of polio workers is crucial for the campaign's success and reaffirmed the Peshawar Police's commitment to eradicating polio as a national responsibility.

