Police Reviewed Security Arrangements For Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting of police officers was held under the chairmanship of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, to security arrangements for the Derajat off road Jeep Rally and other issues, according to the spokesman of District Police.

The meeting was held at District Police Office Dera Ismail Khan and attended by SP Investigation, SP Security, SP CTD, SP Saddar , SDPOs and other officers.

During the meeting, CTD officials and relevant officers gave a detailed briefing on the progress made so far regarding important cases in the district.

The officers informed DPO Dera about their progress on crime control performance, on which DPO Dera directed all officers to further improve their performance.

The meeting also reviewed the security arrangements for the jeep rally event of the Derajat Festival. The officers gave a presentation on the security arrangements for the DeraJat Jeep Rally. The DPO said that the security arrangements for the events of the DeraJat Festival held so far are commendable. The police department utilizing all the resources for the peaceful conduct of the events, DPO said.

