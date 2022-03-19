UrduPoint.com

Police Reviews Security Measures In Nadra Mega Center

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 07:34 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The city police here Saturday reviewed security arrangements in National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) mega center at Tehkal.

On the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Mohammad Ejaz, the police team led by SHO Tehkal visited NADRA mega center and inspected the entry points, waiting area, and interior of the building.

The team also met concerned staff members and discussed issues pertaining to security and infrastructure layout of the building. The visiting police team was given detailed briefing about the security plan being taken by the NADRA authorities for protection of building.

The police team also checked working mechanism of CCTV cameras and told relevant staff about the suitable places for installation of the cameras and their usage for best coverage.

SHO Inam Khan also met with security staff and directed them to perform their duties dedicatedly.

He said that protection of properties and lives of the masses were among top responsibilities of the police force.

