Police rewarded for recovering kidnapped newborn baby girl in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar on Friday announced cash awards and appreciation certificates for a police team of PS Chowk Qureshi on recovering a newborn baby girl and arresting the woman abductor

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar on Friday announced cash awards and appreciation certificates for a police team of PS Chowk Qureshi on recovering a newborn baby girl and arresting the woman abductor.

Police said that Bushra Bibi, who was issueless as third wife of Ibrahim, a man who works in Saudi Arabia had deceptively kidnapped a newborn baby girl under an organized conspiracy only four days after her birth.

The baby girl, Kinza, was born to Bushra's relative Rehana Bibi.

Bushra then took her to Dera Ghazi Khan and informed her husband that she has given birth to a baby girl, some nine months after her husband left for Saudi Arabia.

It may be noted that Ibrahim was also issueless from his first two wives.

Upon receiving complaint regarding disappearance of the baby girl, police traced her in Dera Ghazi Khan.

However, when police reached there, the woman showed police some hospital-related proofs that she gave birth to the baby girl. Police, however, unmasked the conspiracy in course of further investigations and arrested the woman.

The baby girl has been reunited with her mother.

DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar had appreciated swift action by SHO Imran Hameed, ASI Tariq, and lady constable Tahira Mehnaz and announced cash awards and appreciation certificates for them.