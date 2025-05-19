Police-robbers encounter leaves one constable martyred, another injured

An encounter between police and armed robbers took place at Kaneez Fatima Society within the jurisdiction of police station Surjani Town, resulting in the martyrdom of one police constable and injuries to another

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) An encounter between police and armed robbers took place at Kaneez Fatima Society within the jurisdiction of police station Surjani Town, resulting in the martyrdom of one police constable and injuries to another.

According to police sources, the suspects opened fire during the confrontation, injuring two police officials Police Constable Muhammad Farooq and Police Constable Safdar. Both injured officers were rushed to Aga Khan Hospital for medical treatment.

PC Muhammad Farooq, son of Shafi, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The accused managed to flee the scene. Police teams are searching for the accused involved and further investigation is underway.