Police-robbers Encounter Leaves One Constable Martyred, Another Injured
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 08:22 PM
An encounter between police and armed robbers took place at Kaneez Fatima Society within the jurisdiction of police station Surjani Town, resulting in the martyrdom of one police constable and injuries to another
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) An encounter between police and armed robbers took place at Kaneez Fatima Society within the jurisdiction of police station Surjani Town, resulting in the martyrdom of one police constable and injuries to another.
According to police sources, the suspects opened fire during the confrontation, injuring two police officials Police Constable Muhammad Farooq and Police Constable Safdar. Both injured officers were rushed to Aga Khan Hospital for medical treatment.
PC Muhammad Farooq, son of Shafi, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The accused managed to flee the scene. Police teams are searching for the accused involved and further investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
SSP Operations for tight security at cattle markets
Attock police crack down on drug peddlers, seize narcotics
Hot and humid conditions continue to grip Lahore
Police-robbers encounter leaves one constable martyred, another injured
Pak, Belarus to deepen industrial, textile ties, Commerce Minister highlights, J ..
DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit
Balochistan Assembly's PAC expresses concerns over poor budgeting by various dep ..
Dr Tariq Fazal welcomes for apex committee on sports
Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR
Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis kicks off
Dr Ishrat Hussain joins SDPI as Senior Advisor
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Operations for tight security at cattle markets2 minutes ago
-
Attock police crack down on drug peddlers, seize narcotics2 minutes ago
-
Police-robbers encounter leaves one constable martyred, another injured2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit25 minutes ago
-
Kamal meets Cuban Health Minister in Geneva34 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly's PAC expresses concerns over poor budgeting by various departments5 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal welcomes for apex committee on sports5 minutes ago
-
Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR35 minutes ago
-
17 road accidents reported in Chiniot, 26 injured last 24hrs44 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addressed 13000 cases in Quetta: Ghulam Sarwar44 minutes ago
-
Law Minister lauds opposition’s unity during Indian aggression44 minutes ago
-
Heatwave likely to persist throughout week: Met Office54 minutes ago