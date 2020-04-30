UrduPoint.com
Police Role In Lockdown Hails, Crime Cases Decreases: PTI Leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Provincial Leader Sahibzada Taimur Hassan Khan called on Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi and discussed law and order situation in the district specially the measures being taken for the safety of people from coronavirus infection

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Provincial Leader Sahibzada Taimur Hassan Khan called on Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi and discussed law and order situation in the district specially the measures being taken for the safety of people from coronavirus infection.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail the law and order situation and precautionary measures being taken during the lockdown against corona in the District.

During the meeting, Sahibzada Taimour Hassan Khan paid homage to IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi for maintaining peace and eradicating crime in the province despite the policemen were performing round the clock duties in the lockdown and said that his appointment has brought a clear change in the police and across the province including Peshawar.

The crime rate has come down rapidly while the Police mostly consulting with modern day techniques in reaching to the criminals if any in the province including district Hangu.

He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police deserves special credit for the steps being taken for the implementation of lockdown to prevent corona virus. The police, he said, at one hand dealing with criminals and other hands also played a key role in creating awareness to the people that how they could protect themselves and their families from corona infection.

More Stories From Pakistan

