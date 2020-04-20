Police round dozens of people for defying ban

The district police on Monday held dozens of people for violating lockdown and registered cases against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police on Monday held dozens of people for violating lockdown and registered cases against them.

According to police, the action was taken after people were found defying ban on gatherings and opening of non-essential shops.

While some were rounded up for pillion riding under section 144. The police also dispersed people who had overcrowded shops in violation of social distancing which was prominent measure among precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile police and TMA staff also removed encroachments at various points at bazaars.