Police Round Up 19 Suspects In Combing Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 02:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The district West Police has arrested 19 suspects and took two vehicles into custody during a combing operation in the district.

According to the West police spokesman on Thursday, the operation was conducted in Bukhari Colony and its adjacent areas during which 123 people were inspected through 'Talash App' bio-metric verification.

During the operation, suspicious houses, godowns and other places were searched thoroughly.

The verification of suspects taken into custody was underway and their criminal records were also being checked.

