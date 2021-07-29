UrduPoint.com
Police Round Up 40, Conducts DNA Sampling Of 15 In Molestation Case Of Minor Girl

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:26 PM

Police round up 40, conducts DNA sampling of 15 in molestation case of minor girl

As many as 40 suspects had been rounded up by Police while DNA samples of 15 have been collected in molestation case of six-year-old minor girl

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 40 suspects had been rounded up by Police while DNA samples of 15 have been collected in molestation case of six-year-old minor girl.

Talking to APP, superintendent of Police Landhi Shahnawaz Chachar said about 200 suspects had been interrogated by police in the case.

He said CCTV footage were not helpful, however, profiling of the whole area had been done and investigation was being conducted on technical bases.

The officer expressed the hope that culprits would be nabbed soon.

Earlier, the body of a six-year-old girl, daughter of Khalid, who appeared to be tortured and molested, was found in Korangi No. 4 the other day.

The victim had gone missing on Tuesday night and her family reported the Zaman Town Police Station in this regard. However, her body was found from a garbage site near Ghous Pak Road and shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

