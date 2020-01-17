UrduPoint.com
Police Rounded Up Notorious Gangster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 05:23 PM

Police claimed to have arrested a notorious gangster after a successful raid by Race Course police station here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a notorious gangster after a successful raid by Race Course police station here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, police under the supervision of SSP investigation conducted a raid and rounded up the wanted gangster, Arshad Langrha who was wanted by police of various districts including Rawalpindi police in 53 cases of Murder, drugs, arms, attempt to murder and robberies etc.

The police also seized the weapon and cash from the possession of the outlaw.

Police have registered cases against the accused.

