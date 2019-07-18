UrduPoint.com
Police Rule Death Of NED University Professor's Wife Targeted Killing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:54 PM

The Karachi police have ruled the death of a NED University professor's wife a targeted killing instead of the robbery gone wrong they earlier thought it was

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) The Karachi police have ruled the death of a NED University professor's wife a targeted killing instead of the robbery gone wrong they earlier thought it was.Shazia, the wife of Professor Ali Raza, was shot dead on July 15 near Gulshan-e-Iqbal's Maskan Chowrangi by two men.

They opened fire and killed her while she was sitting in her car.

The police initially said it was a robbery gone wrong but are now calling it a targeted killing.They say the assailants didn't take valuables from the car, like her bag, nor did they lay a finger on her.The police suspect hired killers were used in the attack.The 9mm shell casing found at the scene has been sent for forensic analysis.

Your Thoughts and Comments

