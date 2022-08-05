UrduPoint.com

Police Sacrifices; PM Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Police Sacrifices; PM pays tribute to martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tributes to police force for their sacrifices in the line of duty.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, he said, "Today we pay rich tributes to our police force for their sacrifices in the line of duty.""They have been the first line of defense in the fight against terrorism. It is the blood of martyrs that make nations strong and protect their future."

