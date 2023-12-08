Police safely disposes 38 kg seized explosives materials

The police safely discarded about 38 kilograms of explosives seized in various operations by the Counter-Terrorism Police(CTD)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The police safely discarded about 38 kilograms of explosives seized in various operations by the Counter-Terrorism Police(CTD).

According to a police spokesman, the seized explosive materials were safely disposed of on the court orders in presence of judges.

District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani instructed the Incharge Bomb Disposal Unit Dera, Ainayatullah Tiger who safely exploded the arsenal seized in 10 terrorism- related cases by the CTD Police.

The seized items included two suicide jackets, eight RPGs, 12 hand grenades, 22 electric detonators, three switches, and 70 feet of prima cord. This arsenal was safely disposed of in the presence of the judiciary.

On this occasion, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah, along with Incharge BD Unit Ainayatullah Tiger, briefed and highlighted the extreme danger posed by the seized material to human life and property.

Fortunately, the disposal process was carried out without any harm, ensuring the safety of the public, he added.