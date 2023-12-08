Open Menu

Police Safely Disposes 38 Kg Seized Explosives Materials

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Police safely disposes 38 kg seized explosives materials

The police safely discarded about 38 kilograms of explosives seized in various operations by the Counter-Terrorism Police(CTD)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The police safely discarded about 38 kilograms of explosives seized in various operations by the Counter-Terrorism Police(CTD).

According to a police spokesman, the seized explosive materials were safely disposed of on the court orders in presence of judges.

District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani instructed the Incharge Bomb Disposal Unit Dera, Ainayatullah Tiger who safely exploded the arsenal seized in 10 terrorism- related cases by the CTD Police.

The seized items included two suicide jackets, eight RPGs, 12 hand grenades, 22 electric detonators, three switches, and 70 feet of prima cord. This arsenal was safely disposed of in the presence of the judiciary.

On this occasion, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah, along with Incharge BD Unit Ainayatullah Tiger, briefed and highlighted the extreme danger posed by the seized material to human life and property.

Fortunately, the disposal process was carried out without any harm, ensuring the safety of the public, he added.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Arsenal Court

Recent Stories

Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

11 minutes ago
 Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous cont ..

Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous content to respective social media ..

11 minutes ago
 PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Ide ..

PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Identity in India'

14 minutes ago
 Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold min ..

Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold mine protest

15 minutes ago
 Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 42 ..

Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 4277 booked

15 minutes ago
 Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

15 minutes ago
Crackdown conducted against violators of price con ..

Crackdown conducted against violators of price control act and health safety sta ..

11 minutes ago
 Putin to run again for president in March 2024: ag ..

Putin to run again for president in March 2024: agencies

11 minutes ago
 Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means r ..

Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means reference

11 minutes ago
 Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as ..

Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as a Collective Responsibility" ..

11 minutes ago
 Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab ..

Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof ..

11 minutes ago
 Five drug peddlers held, over 5 kg hashish recover ..

Five drug peddlers held, over 5 kg hashish recovered

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan