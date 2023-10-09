Open Menu

Police Safely Recover Abducted 16-day-old Infant

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 07:34 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Nowshehra Police successfully recovered a 16-day-old infant who had been abducted from his home on October 4. The child was taken by force by two unknown women who entered the family's home in Masri Banda.

SP Investigation Amirzeb Khan, during a press conference at Nowshehra Police Line, stated that a case had been registered at Masri Banda Police Station regarding the infant's kidnapping. District Police Officer Nasir Mahmood formed a special team led by SP Investigation Amirzeb Khan and other officers.

This team conducted a scientific investigation and worked relentlessly to recover the child.

The police employed various methods, including wireless alerts, collecting CCTV footage, and conducting house-to-house searches. As a result, two suspects, Bakht Meena and Shareena, both residents of Masri Banda, were apprehended.

The suspects revealed that Bakht Meena, who had no children of her own, had abducted the infant. The child, named Nauman, was safely reunited with his parents and was in good health despite the ordeal.

