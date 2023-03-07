UrduPoint.com

Police Salute Brave Mothers, Sisters & Daughters Of Martyrs, Ghazis: CCPO

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Police salute brave mothers, sisters & daughters of martyrs, Ghazis: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana said woman of present age was more confident, courageous and empowered than ever before

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana said woman of present age was more confident, courageous and empowered than ever before.

In his message on the eve of International Women's Day,Kamyana said, "Police salute the brave mothers, sisters and daughters of martyrs and Ghazis.

" The CCPO said that women in all wings of police had been showing their best skills, adding that:"Women serving in the department are our proud and valuable asset."He said that the welfare of women serving in police was top priority. Equal opportunities for women and provision of conducive environment was essential for sustainable economic and social development, he added.

