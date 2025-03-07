Open Menu

Police Salute Graves Of 2 Martyrs On Their Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 12:55 AM

Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary

Faisalabad police have saluted the graves of its two martyred constables on their death anniversaries and paid tribute to their services

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad police have saluted the graves of its two martyred constables on their death anniversaries and paid tribute to their services.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that SHO Saddar Samundri police station along with a police contingent visited the grave of Shaheed Constable Habib Ullah on his death anniversary and presented a formal salute in addition to laying floral wreath and offering “Fateha” for the departed soul.

Similarly, on the death anniversary of Shaheed Constable Farooq Ahmad, Saddar Jaranwala police also paid homage by presenting a salute and placing flowers on his grave.

Both constables sacrificed their lives in line of their duty while confronting armed robbers.

Police spokesman said that the police are committed to standing by the families of martyrs in every situation. As a token of appreciation, the police department also distributed gifts and financial assistance to the families of martyred constables, spokesman added.

Recent Stories

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

44 minutes ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

3 minutes ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

2 hours ago
 Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 ..

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

3 minutes ago
 Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death a ..

Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary

3 minutes ago
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Paki ..

Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots

4 minutes ago
 Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires fo ..

Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires for ICC CT final

4 minutes ago
 SBP to announce the Monetary Policy on Monday

SBP to announce the Monetary Policy on Monday

4 minutes ago
 NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, dir ..

NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, directs local residents should be ..

11 minutes ago
 Women’s week celebration inaugurates at GC Unive ..

Women’s week celebration inaugurates at GC University

11 minutes ago
 KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afrid ..

KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs for practical steps ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan