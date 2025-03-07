Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary

Faisalabad police have saluted the graves of its two martyred constables on their death anniversaries and paid tribute to their services

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad police have saluted the graves of its two martyred constables on their death anniversaries and paid tribute to their services.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that SHO Saddar Samundri police station along with a police contingent visited the grave of Shaheed Constable Habib Ullah on his death anniversary and presented a formal salute in addition to laying floral wreath and offering “Fateha” for the departed soul.

Similarly, on the death anniversary of Shaheed Constable Farooq Ahmad, Saddar Jaranwala police also paid homage by presenting a salute and placing flowers on his grave.

Both constables sacrificed their lives in line of their duty while confronting armed robbers.

Police spokesman said that the police are committed to standing by the families of martyrs in every situation. As a token of appreciation, the police department also distributed gifts and financial assistance to the families of martyred constables, spokesman added.