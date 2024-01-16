Police Save Man’s Life
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Police setting a remarkable example of public service on emergency call 15 and save
an unconscious man in Township areas here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Safe City Authority, a call was received on 15
about an unconscious man in the Town Shop area due to severe cold.
The Safe City team instructed the Qauid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Police Station for an
immediate response. To which, police rescued the citizen. After initial medical aid,
