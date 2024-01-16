Police save man’s life

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Police setting a remarkable example of public service on emergency call 15 and save

an unconscious man in Township areas here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Safe City Authority, a call was received on 15

about an unconscious man in the Town Shop area due to severe cold.

The Safe City team instructed the Qauid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Police Station for an

immediate response. To which, police rescued the citizen. After initial medical aid,

officials provided the man with warm clothes, food and tea.