Police save minor girl from sexual assault in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The police on Sunday caught a man red-handed when he was attempting to subject a four-year-old girl to sexual assault after abducting her from the street within the limits of Khangarh Police Station.

According to the police, an emergency call was received through the 15 Helpline about the kidnapping of a four-year-old girl from Basti Kalan by an unknown man on a motorcycle.

The police team, led by SHO Qaisar Husnain, started chasing the criminal and arrested him red-handed when he was attempting to abuse the minor girl in an under-construction building located about two kilometres away from the residential area.

The police recovered the girl within 30 minutes of her abduction.

The arrested criminal was identified as Arsalan s/o Muhammad Aslam.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway, police sources added.

District Police Officer (DPO) Raza Safdar has announced a ceremony in honour of the police team that saved the minor girl with the aim to encourage and motivate other cops.