Police Saved Citizen From Being Kidnapping

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Under the Supervision Superintendent of Police (SP) District Larkana Haseeb Javed Somar Memon Larkana Police was saved a resident of Larkana being kidnapping on Monday.

The Larkana Police has successfully saved the citizen Muhammad Sharif belongs from Perzada Colony Larkana Hyderi Police Station traced him from going to Kashmore district by preventing him from being abducted through modern technical system.

The said citizen was continuously talking on the phone in Kashmore district, on which the Larkana police got suspicious and contacted the citizen by tracking out the location, the citizen said that he was going to Kashmore in the guise of business.

I am grateful to Larkana Police who saved me from a big loss in time.

Police requested all citizens not to rely on any such unknown phone calls and go to any suspicious areas. If you are being trapped through a phone call, report it to your nearest police station immediately, to save you and your family from any potential trouble.

