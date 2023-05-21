Police say high security ensured at churches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The police adopted special measures to enhance security at churches in the provincial metropolis on Sunday, according to a spokesperson.

He said that elaborate security arrangements, including deployment of additional police personnel and snipers, had been ensured at all churches in the city. Stringent checks were also conducted at entry and exit points throughout the city, he added.

The CCPO Lahore had directed superintendents of police (SPs), sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs), and station house officers (SHOs) to thoroughly inspect security arrangements at churches and key locations within their respective areas.

Similarly, patrols by Dolphin Squad, PRUs, and Elite Squad teams were conducted in the vicinity of the churches as an additional layer of security.

The police force remained vigilant to ensure safety and security of individuals attending worship services at the churches.