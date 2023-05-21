UrduPoint.com

Police Say High Security Ensured At Churches

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Police say high security ensured at churches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The police adopted special measures to enhance security at churches in the provincial metropolis on Sunday, according to a spokesperson.

He said that elaborate security arrangements, including deployment of additional police personnel and snipers, had been ensured at all churches in the city. Stringent checks were also conducted at entry and exit points throughout the city, he added.

The CCPO Lahore had directed superintendents of police (SPs), sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs), and station house officers (SHOs) to thoroughly inspect security arrangements at churches and key locations within their respective areas.

Similarly, patrols by Dolphin Squad, PRUs, and Elite Squad teams were conducted in the vicinity of the churches as an additional layer of security.

The police force remained vigilant to ensure safety and security of individuals attending worship services at the churches.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Sunday All

Recent Stories

Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing ..

Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing global investments in fast-gro ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

13 hours ago
 Leipzig stunÂ Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stunÂ Bayern 3-1

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.