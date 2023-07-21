Open Menu

Police Says Terrorists Used Vehicle Stolen In Rawalpindi At Bara Tehsil Offices' Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Police says terrorists used vehicle stolen in Rawalpindi at Bara tehsil offices' attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Police said on Friday that the vehicle used by the suicide bombers in a terrorist attack that took place the other day at the tehsil office's compound at Bara was stolen from Rawalpindi on July 17.

The vehicle was stolen from City Shopping Center Rawalpindi against which a case was registered at New Town Police Station in the city, said First Information Report.

It added that police traced the vehicle owner identified as Hamza, a resident of New Shakrial through its registration number LEG 9086.

According to the FIR, the car owner was at the shopping center, and upon his return he found his car missing.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Police Station Vehicle Car Suicide Rawalpindi July FIR From

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

20 minutes ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

44 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

60 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

1 hour ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

1 hour ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

3 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan