Police says terrorists used vehicle stolen in Rawalpindi at Bara tehsil offices' attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Police said on Friday that the vehicle used by the suicide bombers in a terrorist attack that took place the other day at the tehsil office's compound at Bara was stolen from Rawalpindi on July 17.

The vehicle was stolen from City Shopping Center Rawalpindi against which a case was registered at New Town Police Station in the city, said First Information Report.

It added that police traced the vehicle owner identified as Hamza, a resident of New Shakrial through its registration number LEG 9086.

According to the FIR, the car owner was at the shopping center, and upon his return he found his car missing.