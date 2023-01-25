'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holding effective inquiry

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 24 (APP):The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police Department established a fully-equipped Police School of Investigation in the AJK's capital city of Muzaffarabad.

AJK Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Ahmed Sheikh inaugurated the Police School of Investigation in a ceremony held on Tuesday where senior AJK police officers, including Additional IGP Tahir Qureshi, DIGs Yaseen Qureshi, Dr. Liaqat Hussain, Irfan Kashmir and Sheheryar Sikander, focal person of the project SSP Kamran Ali, investigative experts were in the attendees.

Briefing media on this occasion about the modules and modalities of the police school of investigation, the IGP said that the Police School of Investigation was an exceptional initiative towards the capacity-building and the skills of the AJK police personnel, especially related to the investigations in particular.

Lauding the efforts of all officers who worked diligently to complete this project in the stipulated time frame, the AJK Police Chief said the school would impart 'a basic investigation course comprising over 24 working days with nine different modules.

"These courses are designed for officers of the rank from Head Constable to Sub Inspector," he added.

According to a police official, "Policing current scenario has changed a lot, new dimensions and trends in criminology and criminal psyche have arisen. Traditional policing is facing some serious problems in the given circumstances. Technological intervention and exposure to globalization throughout the world by the general public and even by criminals have complicated Police work. Police departments gradually have amalgamated traditional police working with unconventional modes and techniques." "This is era of technology where conventional police working needs to have a combination of unconventional modes and techniques," the official added.

"In the given circumstances it is imperative to impart necessary training and equip police officers all over the country including AJ&K in the fields of digitization and technological improvement to address and resolve various crimes related to terrorism, sectarianism, extremism, fanaticism along with rising trends of white collar crime, cybercrime," the official concluded.