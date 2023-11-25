Police scuttle smuggling in government vehicle

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The police foiled a bid to smuggle hashish and raw material of mainpuri in a pick-up truck bearing a government number plate.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the vehicle was stopped by the Baldia police along the Hyderabad Bypass.

He added that the police recovered 2 kilograms of hashish and 10 large gunny sacks filled with the raw materials for preparing mainpuri.

He said that arrested driver Zafar Malik was a government servant as per the initial interrogation.

The police booked Malik in an FIR on the state's complaint at Baldia police station.