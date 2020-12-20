UrduPoint.com
Police Seal Liquor Factory, Seize 525 Bottles Liquor

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Police seal liquor factory, seize 525 bottles liquor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Police raided at a liquor factory and seized huge cache of liquor in the jurisdiction of Phandu here Sunday, police spokesman said.

Acting on a tip off regarding presence of anti-social activities in Shaheedabad area, SP City Iman Khan constituted a police team led by DSP Gulbahar to arrest the culprits.

Police team raided a house and arrested four alleged liquor sellers identified as Jalal, Yasir, Abdul Qadir and Shaukat after recovering 525 bottles of liquor and raw material being used for preparation of alcohol.

The arrested used to acquire a house on rent and were involved in malpractice of manufacturing local liquor at large scale. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

