Police seal snooker club, arrest 24 people over lockdown violation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police on Monday arrested 26 persons after sealing a snooker club over violation of lock-down orders, issued by the local administration to contain further spread of coronavirus during Eid-Ul-Fitr holidays.

Capital police was assisting the local administration in implementation of the lock-down orders, a news release said.

Following the orders, magistrate Sohail Abbas Bhatti, SDPO(Margalla) Malik Bashir, and SHO Karachi Company Muhammad Asif, arrested 26 persons present at the snooker club and sealed the premises. A case has been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation underway.

Meanwhile, the police also held 4 beggars and four suspects during search operation at the area.