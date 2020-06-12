Police Sealed Hotel For SOPs Violation
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:59 PM
City Police sealed Karachi Hotel and arrested the manager for violating SOPs here on Friday during a raid
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :City Police sealed Karachi Hotel and arrested the manager for violating SOPs here on Friday during a raid.
According to police sources, City Police sealed Karachi Hotel on Circular Road during the operation for violating of SOPs. Police have arrested the hotel manager and registered a case against him.