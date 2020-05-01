UrduPoint.com
Police Sealed Street In Ghosianwala In Dera

Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:04 PM

Police sealed street in Ghosianwala in Dera

Police have sealed the street in Ghosianwala area of Dera Ismail Khan after another youth tested positive for corona, district health officials confirmed the case

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : Police have sealed the street in Ghosianwala area of Dera Ismail Khan after another youth tested positive for corona, district health officials confirmed the case.

According to detail, the street in Ghosianwala area has been sealed off for 15 days. People will be allowed to go out for the most urgent purpose while no one will be able to enter or leave the area.

The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan quarantined the neighborhood due to the positive case of Corona. It is worth mentioning here that earlier there were positive cases in Ghosianwala and had declared as quarantine for 15 days when the test of all the positive cases came as negative.

Soon after clearing the area, a persons living in the nearby street in the Ghosianwala area, was tested positive, for this purpose police sealed the areas for 15 days again.

Now the Mohalla Ghosianwala was quarantined by the district administration, police and health department as a precautionary measure after a positive case of corona virus.

The area has been declared clear and opened in case of negative test, the official informed the habitants of the Ghosianwala area. The person tested positive identified as a young man named Amjad, resident of Gully Munwargate in Mohalla Ghosianwala Dera. The police have urged the people to stay as home for the safety of their families and families of other for 15-day besides following the guideline issued by the provincial government.

