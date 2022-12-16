UrduPoint.com

Police Search 109 Houses In Different Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Police search 109 houses in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday searched 109 houses and 27 shops in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni, Naseerabad, Gungmandi, and Bani police stations.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted a search operation and searched 109 houses, 27 shops, besides checking the particulars of 23 tenants.

Over 400 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.

The spokesman informed that Rawat police in an operation also rounded up two proclaimed offenders namely Jabir and Siraj, wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in 2020 in Rawat police station.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Bani Rawalpindi Saddar Criminals 2020

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

13 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

14 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

14 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.