Police search 109 houses in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday searched 109 houses and 27 shops in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni, Naseerabad, Gungmandi, and Bani police stations.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted a search operation and searched 109 houses, 27 shops, besides checking the particulars of 23 tenants.

Over 400 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.

The spokesman informed that Rawat police in an operation also rounded up two proclaimed offenders namely Jabir and Siraj, wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in 2020 in Rawat police station.