UrduPoint.com

Police Search 110 Houses, 30 Shops In Different Areas; Arrest 20

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Police search 110 houses, 30 shops in different areas; arrest 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi searched 110 houses, 30 shops, 26 hotels and arrested 20 accused in the jurisdiction of different police stations, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that police launched search operations in different areas in the jurisdiction of Bani, Sadiqabad, Gungmandi, Murree and Chontra police stations.

He said heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas.

The spokesman said, Chontra police on the directives of CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday night conducted a search operation in adjoining areas of private housing societies and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Saddar while 20 accused namely Shahid, Janullah, Masood, Hayatullah, Yasin, Noor Syed, Raheem, Sakhi Dad, Mikail, Ali, Zain, Mehmood, Qadir, Namiat Gul, Syed Muhammad, Sher Muhammad, Hassan, Kafiatullah, Noor Rehman and Hamzaullah were sent behind the bars as police recovered seven 223 bore rifles, three 12 bore repeaters, three G3 rifles, a 9mm pistol, a 7mm pistol, one 8mm rifle, a Kalashnikov, 27 magazines and ammunition.

The spokesman informed that in other search operations 110 houses, 30 shops, 26 hotels were checked besides the particulars of 13 tenants. Over 211 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Murree Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Saddar Criminals Housing

Recent Stories

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia serie ..

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia series and ICC Women's T20 World Cu ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to revive economy: Ishaq Dar

Govt making efforts to revive economy: Ishaq Dar

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ism ..

Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ismail

1 hour ago
 FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.