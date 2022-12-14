Police search 110 houses, 30 shops in different areas; arrest 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi searched 110 houses, 30 shops, 26 hotels and arrested 20 accused in the jurisdiction of different police stations, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that police launched search operations in different areas in the jurisdiction of Bani, Sadiqabad, Gungmandi, Murree and Chontra police stations.

He said heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas.

The spokesman said, Chontra police on the directives of CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday night conducted a search operation in adjoining areas of private housing societies and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Saddar while 20 accused namely Shahid, Janullah, Masood, Hayatullah, Yasin, Noor Syed, Raheem, Sakhi Dad, Mikail, Ali, Zain, Mehmood, Qadir, Namiat Gul, Syed Muhammad, Sher Muhammad, Hassan, Kafiatullah, Noor Rehman and Hamzaullah were sent behind the bars as police recovered seven 223 bore rifles, three 12 bore repeaters, three G3 rifles, a 9mm pistol, a 7mm pistol, one 8mm rifle, a Kalashnikov, 27 magazines and ammunition.

The spokesman informed that in other search operations 110 houses, 30 shops, 26 hotels were checked besides the particulars of 13 tenants. Over 211 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.