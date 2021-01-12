UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Search 115 Houses, Interrogated 61 Tenants In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Police search 115 houses, interrogated 61 tenants in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :City Police carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police station and its adjoining area here on Tuesday, informed a Police spokesman.

According to him, the search operation was conducted in the areas of Taali Mohri and its suburbs.

The operation was supervised by ASP, Civil line in which police, elite force and law enforcement agencies participated.

During the operation, the police searched 115 houses, interrogated 61 tenants while bio data of 290 persons were collected.

The aim of search operation was to ensure best security arrangements and avoid any untoward incident, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Best

Recent Stories

SEHA commences administration of COVID-19 vaccine ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai hosts Hankook 24H on Thursday

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 42,640 new licences in 2020

26 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 108,401 people against COVID-19 in ..

41 minutes ago

Vivo Introduces Y51s For Clear Shots & Swift Perfo ..

2 hours ago

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broads ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.