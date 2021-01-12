Police search 115 houses, interrogated 61 tenants in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :City Police carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police station and its adjoining area here on Tuesday, informed a Police spokesman.

According to him, the search operation was conducted in the areas of Taali Mohri and its suburbs.

The operation was supervised by ASP, Civil line in which police, elite force and law enforcement agencies participated.

During the operation, the police searched 115 houses, interrogated 61 tenants while bio data of 290 persons were collected.

The aim of search operation was to ensure best security arrangements and avoid any untoward incident, the spokesman added.